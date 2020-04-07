Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 15,999 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $858.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

