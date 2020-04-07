Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 8,582 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

