Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Cogent Communications worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

