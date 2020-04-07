Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.72% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 333,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

EWS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

