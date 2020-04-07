Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

