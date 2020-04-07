Bank of America Corp DE Sells 113,140 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of WillScot worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WillScot by 4,172.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

