Bank of America Corp DE Sells 118,356 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Dril-Quip worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

