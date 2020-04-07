Bank of America Corp DE Sells 118,477 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BXS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE BXS opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.