Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,405 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Fabrinet worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 22,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

FN opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.