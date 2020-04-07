Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,770,560 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSH opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

