Bank of America Corp DE Sells 232,491 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Home Bancshares worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.