Bank of America Corp DE Sells 238,382 Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

