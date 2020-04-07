Bank of America Corp DE Sells 311,099 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Teradata worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

