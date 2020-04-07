Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,493 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of FibroGen worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $54.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

