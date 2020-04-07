Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,721 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

