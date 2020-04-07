Bank of America Corp DE Sells 844,089 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 844,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Weibo worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.95. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

