Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of Atkore International Group worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

