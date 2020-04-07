Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of First Merchants worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Merchants by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick acquired 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

