Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,735 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of BioTelemetry worth $18,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

