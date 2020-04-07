Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,256 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Astronics worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 150,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,128,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.94. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

