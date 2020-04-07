Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 26,955 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of US Ecology worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Ecology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

