Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 373,799 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYMT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, President Jason T. Serrano acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $407.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

