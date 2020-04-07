Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Grocery Outlet worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,027 shares of company stock worth $2,393,157 over the last three months.

Shares of GO opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.