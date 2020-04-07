Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,289 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

