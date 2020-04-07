Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 201,477 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of WesBanco worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

