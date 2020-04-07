Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 28,941 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of AlarmCom worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,613. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.