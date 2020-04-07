Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Boise Cascade worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCC opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

