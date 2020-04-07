Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

