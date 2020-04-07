Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Sykes Enterprises worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.