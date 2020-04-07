Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BCS stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

