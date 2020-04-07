Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Employers worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.50. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

