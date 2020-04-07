Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of WESCO International worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 41,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $897.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

