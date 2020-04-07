Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Sleep Number worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.