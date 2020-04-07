Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.75 Million Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Chegg worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,323,703 shares in the company, valued at $99,942,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,984 shares of company stock worth $20,535,089. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

