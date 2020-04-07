Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.25 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Otter Tail worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.