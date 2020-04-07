Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.48 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Avanos Medical worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after buying an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 196,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

