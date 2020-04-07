Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.58 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

