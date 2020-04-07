Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.18 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of First Citizens BancShares worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

FCNCA opened at $312.78 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.92 and a 200-day moving average of $481.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

