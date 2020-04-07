Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of EnPro Industries worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

