Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.97 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 100,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

NYSE GRA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.