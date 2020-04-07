Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.06 Million Stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Avon Products worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,537,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVP. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.