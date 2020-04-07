Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 245,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.06% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

