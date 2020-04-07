Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Neenah worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

