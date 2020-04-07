Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.