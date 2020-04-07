Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 990,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Kinross Gold worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 577.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 145,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

