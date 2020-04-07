Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 119,207 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Paramount Group worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 979,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

