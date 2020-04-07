Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,515,416 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 1,335.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. ValuEngine cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

