Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,325 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of 8X8 worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 447,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

