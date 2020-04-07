Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,679 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $261.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

