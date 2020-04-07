Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,994 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Renasant worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Renasant by 3,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNST opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.